How Tornadoes Can Help You Win Multiplayer Matches in ‘Battlefield 2042′

In Thursday’s EA Play Live Spotlight, additional details about Battlefield 2042’s dynamic weather effects (such as real-time tornadoes) and how they will affect multiplayer matches were unveiled.

What Is EA Play Live and How Does It Work?

Electronic Arts (EA) opted out of the E3 conference this year in favor of doing its own series of mini-presentations throughout July. On July 22, the major showcase will air, and it will contain updates on high-profile games like Apex Legends and Knockout City.

In the run-up to this, there will be four additional livestreams called “Spotlights” that will focus on specific topics. For example, one will be held next week on the future of independent gaming, and another on July 19 on how community feedback is influencing Madden NFL 22 design.

In a sense, these spotlights are just panel talks in which developers and studio chiefs discuss their respective projects as well as the gaming industry as a whole. The first presentation took place on July 8 and focused on Apex Legends and Battlefield 2042, two of EA’s most popular first-person shooter (FPS) titles.

Respawn Entertainment founder Vince Zampella and Apex Legends director Chad Grenier were on hand to discuss the latest update to their battle royale game. Meanwhile, DICE general manager Oskar Gabrielson and Ripple Effect Studios general manager Christian Grass provided updates on Battlefield 2042’s progress.

In ‘Battlefield 2042,’ we learned a lot about tornados.

While the main EA Play Live broadcast on July 22 would resemble a more traditional E3 conference, the focus presentation lacked gameplay footage and trailers. Instead, it was set up more like a roundtable discussion, with the guests discussing their varied influences, the challenges of running a live service, and where they believe the FPS genre is headed in the future.

However, the panel did let a few specifics about their separate projects escape through the cracks. In Apex Legends, we learned that the game’s next 10th season will include a new hero character as well as rated arena matches.

Meanwhile, Gabrielson talked extensively on Battlefield 2042’s new in-game weather system, and. This is a condensed version of the information.