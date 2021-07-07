How to Watch the Livestream of ‘Deathloop’ on PlayStation

On Thursday, PlayStation will host one of its “State of Play” livestreams, with Arkane Studios’ Deathloop as the main attraction.

What Are Livestreams of the ‘State of Play’?

Sony has been gradually distancing itself from the noise and bustle of E3 in favor of conducting smaller mini-conferences throughout the year for the past few years (and was not present in any form at the event in 2021). These livestreams, dubbed “State of Play,” are held on an irregular basis, but at least once every other month. They’re similar to Nintendo’s quarterly “Direct” broadcasts in that regard.

Unlike the yearly E3, a “State of Play” would usually focus on a single PlayStation exclusive for the most of its duration. An in-depth gameplay preview for Horizon Forbidden West and a 15-minute vertical slice of Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart were featured in previous broadcasts earlier this year.

In July’s ‘State of Play,’ what will be shown?

The time-bending shooter Deathloop will be the subject of July’s “State of Play,” which is interesting given that the game is made by Arkane Studios, which is now a Microsoft subsidiary. Despite the acquisition, Deathloop will be available solely on PS5 and PC when it launches in September, making it Sony’s next major console release.

For those unfamiliar with the plot, Deathloop puts you in control of Colt, an assassin dispatched on a mission to the hedonistic party island of Blackreef. This resort has peculiar temporal features that cause the events of the day to reset once they are finished, similar to Groundhog Day, implying that the fun is virtually endless and that visitors are free to do whatever they wish.

Colt has been given eight targets on the island, and he must kill them all in one day or the cycle will restart. It will take several tries to perfect the operation because you will need to master the sequence of the time loop as well as everyone’s distinct behaviors. The more times you try, the more you’ll understand about the circumstance until you’re able to execute the entire thing with Swiss-watch precision.

