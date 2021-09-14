How to Watch the iPhone 13 Event in September 2021, according to Apple.

Apple will have its September event later today, where it is expected to reveal new items such as the iPhone 13 series and the next Apple Watch device. Here’s everything you need to know about watching the event, including when and where it’ll be broadcast.

Since the commencement of the Coronavirus pandemic, all of Apple’s press conferences have been held online, similar to this year’s E3 broadcast.

The “California Streaming” event, which is being aired live from the internet company’s headquarters in Silicon Valley today (September 14), is no exception. As a result, you’ll be able to follow along and witness all of the product unveilings live.

Despite the fact that the official invitation does not reveal much about what’s to come, Apple generally announces its new iPhone models around September. There have also been a lot of reports in recent days indicating that today’s event will be centered on the iPhone 13 lineup.

When will the Apple presentation be held?

The Apple event will take place on Tuesday, September 14th, at 1 p.m. ET. This translates to 10 a.m. PT or 6 p.m. BST for individuals in other time zones.

Depending on how much is shown off, these Apple events can run anywhere from one to two hours. Given that the iPhone 13 is rumored to be the centerpiece of “California Streaming,” it’s safe to guess that this one will be a bit longer.

How to View Apple’s Live Presentation

You may witness all of the gadget unveilings live from the comfort of your own home because this is a completely virtual event.

Apple will be livestreaming the event on their official YouTube channel, so you can watch it there. If you are unable to attend the live broadcast, a full recording will be made available here thereafter.

The lecture will also be available on Apple’s dedicated events page. You can also check at a library of summaries from previous company events, including those from April and June 2021.

The event page is now compatible with web browsers such as Safari, Chrome, and Firefox, as opposed to only Safari previously. As a result, you are no longer need to be. This is a condensed version of the information.