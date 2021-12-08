How to Vote for Your Favorite Video Game at This Year’s Game Awards 2021

Time is running out to vote for the Game Awards 2021, so if you want to see your favorite game win some trophies, you’ll need to fill out the online form as soon as possible.

This event, which will be broadcast live on Twitch and YouTube, is the industry’s counterpart of the People’s Choice Awards, in that the winners are picked by the public rather than by an exclusive academy. The list of nominees is originally narrowed by a select jury, but it is then partially up to the ordinary gamer to pick who is the best in each category.

We say “partially” because, according to the Game Awards’ own website’s FAQ page, the results are substantially biased by how the aforementioned panel votes (fan contributions are only weighted at 10%, compared to the jury’s 90%).

As a result, if two titles are neck-and-neck, the public ballot can give one of them a little edge, but it won’t have a significant impact on the outcome. This is likely to address the issue of fans making several accounts in order to vote for the same thing multiple times.

PS5 exclusives like as Deathloop and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart dominate this year’s Game Awards shortlist, although Resident Evil Village and Psychonauts 2 have also received a few nominations.

There are different awards for professional tournament players, content makers, and Twitch streamers, so it’s not simply games that are up for consideration. You can still vote for someone you want to support (whether it’s an esports player, a developer, or a voice actor), despite the fact that time is running out.

After all, the Game Awards 2021 are only around the corner. Keeping that in mind, here’s how you vote in each category.

When is the Game Awards 2021 voting deadline?

The Game Awards website’s FAQ section states that you have until 6 p.m. PT on Wednesday, December 8 to vote for the presentation.

This corresponds to 9 p.m. ET and 2 a.m. GMT for individuals in other time zones (on December 9).

