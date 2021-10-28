How to Use Your PS5 to Listen to Apple Music

You can now play games on your PS5 while listening to Apple Music, providing you new ways to score FIFA matches, fierce battle royale sessions, and agonizing boss fights in Demon Souls.

Apple Music is now available for download on both the disc and digital variants of Sony’s next-gen gear, according to a recent upgrade. This is the first time the streaming service (which debuted in 2015) has been connected with a gaming system, and PlayStation 5 owners will now have access to a repertoire of over 90 million songs.

By installing the app on your PS5, you’ll have immediate access to customized gaming playlists, 4K music videos, time-synced lyrics, radio streaming, and a slew of other features you’d expect from Apple Music. You can listen to music not just within the app, but you can also have it playing in the background while you play games.

Of course, a PS5 device and an Apple Music membership are required to use any of this features. If you have both, this tutorial will teach you how to combine them.

How to Get Apple Music on Your PlayStation 5

The procedure of installing the Apple Music app on a PlayStation 5 is rather simple.

You don’t need to go to the PlayStation Store to get the software, which may sound odd. Instead, simply go to the PS5 dashboard’s media page.

Go to the “All Apps” menu from there. You should be able to find the Apple Music logo if you scroll down the list below, but if you can’t, you may manually search for it using the magnifying glass icon in the top right-hand corner of the screen.

