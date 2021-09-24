How To Use Shionne In ‘Tales Of Arise’

Shionne is a hybrid character who can slam adversaries with a barrage of ranged attacks while also healing teammates who become hurt. In a combat, she can hold her own, but “Tales of Arise” gamers who desire to control her instead of Alphen may be perplexed by how she actually plays.

Shionne’s playstyle is more deliberate than Alphen’s, rewarding meticulous execution with massive quantities of elemental damage. Her attacks are slower, and her most powerful abilities take longer to cast. Shionne, on the other hand, may crush targets with overwhelming firepower once all of the pieces are in place.

Shionne’s Gameplay

Shionne deals damage with rifle shots, bombs, and astral artes on the offensive. She has a number of artes that allow her to dodge while attacking, as well as some long-ranged blasts from the back of the party to deliver damage.

Shionne is most effective when her opponents are knocked out or otherwise distracted, allowing her to unleash her astral artes for enormous damage. Her ability to access a wide range of elements allows her to be incredibly adaptable when it comes to exploiting flaws. She can employ Special Ammo to boost some of her powers and produce special effects.

Finally, Shionne is an expert at slaying flying foes. All flyers hit by her Boost Attack will be instantly grounded, making them easy targets for the rest of the party.

Shionne’s Combos and Artes

Shionne’s combat style is a tad out of the ordinary, so players will have to think outside the box when performing combinations with her. She has a lot of multi-hit artes attacks that are ideal for keeping adversaries staggered in position.

Shionne relies on inflicting the Break state on foes. Shionne has enough time to cast some of her characteristic astral artes because her adversaries are continually getting hit by some of her other abilities. Players can, however, efficiently combo with her even if they don’t use her high-impact spells. An example of a bomb-centric combination is as follows:

To use the bomb abilities’ enhanced versions, remember to hold down the buttons associated to them, then leap manually to access aerial moves. Simply switch to another character and let the AI cast First-Aid or Resurrect to gain access to her support abilities.