How To Use Rinwell In ‘Tales Of Arise’

In “Tales Of Arise,” the young mage Rinwell has a very different playstyle than the rest of the party, preferring to strike adversaries from afar with a variety of elemental magic spells rather than getting up close and personal.

This does not, however, imply that Rinwell is doomed to remain a backline spellcaster. She has a couple tricks under her sleeve that allow her to have the same amount of combo potential as everyone else without making her any less enjoyable to play with. This comes at the cost of a somewhat higher skill need, which newcomers may find puzzling.

Rinwell’s role, playstyle, and powers in “Tales Of Arise” are summarized here.

Rinwell’s Gameplay

Rinwell excels as a ranged spellcaster as a mage. She has a vast range of offensive spells and buffs at her disposal, all of which help the team’s overall DPS and survivability. Rinwell may also charge her own spells to make them more powerful, or mix them with other talents to make totally new ones.

Because spellcasting takes a long time in “Tales Of Arise,” players will have to play Rinwell at a slower pace. This, combined with her capacity to charge and mix spells, will necessitate a little more foresight on the part of the player than the other characters. Rinwell’s variety of spell combos will also necessitate some memorization on the part of the player.

In close quarters, Rinwell can hold her own, and some of her spells are designed to do damage at close ranges. She should, however, stay away from the front as much as possible so she can use her more potent powers.

Artes And Mechanics by Rinwell

While playing as Rinwell, holding an ability button causes her to charge and eventually store it. This ability can be used at a later time or in combination with another charged ability.

As Rinwell, players have more leeway in selecting which artes to deploy, although certain attacks may only be launched by combining two specified spells, namely:

Rinwell’s Burning Strike is only available through a late-game sub-quest.