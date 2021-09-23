How To Use Alphen In ‘Tales Of Arise’ Gameplay Guide

Alphen is the protagonist of “Tales of Arise,” and the first party member to whom players will have access. Despite his kit’s and playstyle’s seeming simplicity, Alphen allows players to be creative with their combos.

Alphen, a skilled swordsman, can attack adversaries with a flurry of sword blows and a variety of multi-hit artes that can stagger or juggle enemies in the air for long periods of time. Early on, he can be a bit one-dimensional, but as you unlock certain artes, Alphen can quickly become a fan favorite for those who enjoy getting up up and personal.

Here are some suggestions for playing Alphen in “Tales of Arise.”

Playing Style of Alphen

Alphen is a melee skirmisher with a knack for stringing together a series of fast attacks. Because of his multi-hit aerial artes, he excels at creating extended aerial combinations.

After arriving at the lord’s castle in Calaglia, Alphen will begin to wield the Burning Sword, which allows him to sacrifice his HP in order to conduct high-damage Flaming Edge attacks.

Dodging enemy strikes, stringing together combos, and seeking opportunities to unleash the Blazing Sword to deliver the maximum damage are all part of Alphen’s playstyle.

Beginner’s Alphen Combos

Alphen’s basic assaults are the foundation of his arsenal. To keep the combo going for as long as feasible, weave in artes attacks in between basic assaults. When an enemy breaks after a standard ground combination, Alphen can use certain artes moves to send them into the air and continue the combo above ground.

Here’s an example of a combo using artes you can get early in the game:

The majority of adversaries in the game, especially those large enough to be attacked with aerial attacks, follow the same break-then-launch combination cycle.

It’s also worth noting that Boost Attacks will lengthen combos. If a combo ends too soon, try using a Boost Attack from another party member to keep the enemy disoriented and the combo counter going. After taking enough hits, broken opponents become vulnerable to strong Boost Strikes.