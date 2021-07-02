How to Upgrade to the PS5 Director’s Cut of ‘Ghost of Tsushima’ Iki Island Expansion

The PS4 version of Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut will be released this year, along with an improved version for the PS5.

Ghost of Tsushima, developed by Sucker Punch Productions, was one of the highest-rated games of 2020, receiving rave reviews and many “Game of the Year” honors. The open-world samurai game was acclaimed in particular for its stunning historical backdrop, fascinating narrative, and tremendously satisfying swordplay.

The standard version of the game has already been updated for the PS5, allowing it to run at a buttery-smooth 60 frames per second and in a far better quality. The director’s cut will be a more significant overhaul, adding a number of next-gen features as well as a new island for players to discover.

Iki Island Expansion in ‘Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut’

Sucker Punch announced a variety of details regarding Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut in a PlayStation Blog post on July 1. The game is set to be released on August 20. The developer announced that the new version would include everything from the original game, as well as the multiplayer option “Legends,” which was added a few months later.

In addition, the game’s second act will include a new chapter in Jin Sakai’s story. You’ll journey to the neighboring island of Iki in this expansion to oppose yet another Mongol invasion, but you’ll eventually become entangled in a deeper personal story.

Iki will offer about 10-15 hours of content, depending on how well you explore the map, if the prior islands are any indication. Sucker Punch also stated that the expansion will include new side activities, enemy types, combat styles, and armor, including some for your horse that will allow you to mow down enemies.

You can even pet monkeys, thanks to the creator. Overall, it appears to be a substantial expansion.

In ‘Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut,’ how do you get to Iki Island?

The Iki Island content will be unlocked at the beginning of Ghost of Tsushima’s second act (provided that you own the director’s cut). If you only focus on the main quest line, you’ll get to this point in the tale in roughly five hours.

If you are a PS4 player who is looking to upgrade to the PS5, you will be able. This is a condensed version of the information.