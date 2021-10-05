How To Upgrade Camps In The ‘New World’

Camping is a fun feature in “New Area,” allowing players to build a campfire practically anywhere in the wide world. For players who plan to stay in the wilderness for an extended amount of time, camps function as rudimentary crafting stations, respawn spots, and resting places.

Players who are farming high-level monster zones or partaking in open-world PvP frequently use camps as respawn places. While players can leave these stations alone, they can enhance their camps to obtain access to higher-tier crafting.

Here’s a guide on how to acquire and upgrade camps for players that enjoy spending time in the “New World” exploring everything Aeternum has to offer.

Camps: How To Set Them Up

Early in the main plot mission, players will obtain the ability to set up camps. Players will eventually be obliged to establish a camp in order to continue after reaching the first settlement.

Set up a camp outside of a settlement by using the Y key on the keyboard. To place a campsite, find a suitable, flat, unobstructed space and hit the left mouse button. Collect 5 Green Wood and 1 Flint, then use the E key to dump the resources and complete the camp construction.

Camps are not permitted to be located within Landmarks.

How to Make Camps Better

Players must attain particular player levels and complete various side tasks in order to upgrade camps. Here’s a quick breakdown of all the requirements players must meet in order to level up their camps:

The side missions for each rank are as follows:

The majority of the assignments are hunting animals or monsters, which should be rather simple. Before storming into a den of high-level wolves or an obelisk guarded by high-level undead, remember to account for level disparities.

Players will be able to produce better survival items, such as food, potions, and ammunition, as their camp tiers rise. Players can also rest in camps to regain health rapidly without having to spend resources.