How to Unlock the Zeraora License in ‘Pokemon Unite’

Pokemon Unite will be released this week on Nintendo Switch and will have a large fighter roster, featuring 20 confirmed playable characters. The electric-type Zeraora is one of the Pokemon you can choose from, and it requires a special method of unlocking.

In ‘Pokemon Unite,’ how do you unlock fighters?

Pokemon Unite is a Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA), which means you’ll be able to master a variety of playable fighters, each with their own unique powers and stats. Some, like Eldegoss, are better suited to supporting or healing roles, but others, like Venusaur, are better suited to offensive ones due to their high damage output.

You must first acquire their individual licenses from the in-game store in order to activate these fighters. You can do so by paying “Aeos Tickets” or “Aeos Coins,” which you can earn by just playing matches.

Alternatively, gems, which are Pokemon Unite’s premium currency and can be swapped for real-world money, can be used to purchase licenses. Because the game is free to begin with, you won’t have to spend anything to download it, but this means that it will unavoidably rely on microtransactions for money (a tactic that has worked out extremely well for Pokemon in the past).

In ‘Pokemon Unite,’ what is Zeraora?

While the vast majority of Pokemon licenses may be obtained by spending tickets, cash, or gems, Zeraora is an exception.

The creature first appeared in the Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon games, which were released at the same time. It had the appearance of a bipedal cat and could generate magnetic fields that allowed it to float and travel at fast speeds, as well as send an electric current through its paws to cause lightning damage.

In Pokemon Unite, Zeraora keeps many of these abilities, with an emphasis on its mobility and offensive ability. As a result, it perfectly fits into the MOBA genre’s conventional “assassin” role, or, in the game’s own parlance, a “Speedster.”

On that topic, Zeraora can “close the space between itself and its opponents as quickly as lightning, causing huge amounts of damage all at once,” according to the official website. Aside from that, it possesses a unique move. This is a condensed version of the information.