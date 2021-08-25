How To Unlock The ‘Borderlands’ Mayhem Ship Set In ‘Sea of Thieves’

The partnership between “Sea of Thieves” and “Borderlands” is currently live, with a limited-time event allowing gamers to board the Mayhem ship. The ship, which is based on the “Borderlands” series, is free, but it requires a lot of effort to achieve.

What Is The Mayhem Ship’s Unlock Code?

The “Borderlands” ship from “Sea of Thieves” is now available as a reward in the “Making Mayhem” event. Players only need to earn enough Favor throughout the event to unlock the Mayhem ship set.

The limited-time event begins on August 24 and ends on September 7. To begin the event, participants must travel to an outpost and search for Larinna, the Bilge Rats’ boss.

She stands in front of the players’ nearest Outpost Tavern, directing them to the challenges they must fulfill. Players can participate in the event’s minor challenges.

This includes using Firebombs to destroy skeletons or Gunpowder Barrels to destroy shares. They can also go all out and complete significant event challenges such as finishing a Tall Tale or raiding the Treasure Vault for all of its wealth.

Players gain Favor as they solve challenges, as well as more components of the Mayhem ship set. They will eventually be able to finish the “Borderlands” ship.

While the ship may not appeal to all fans, it is unlikely to go ignored. Many players will jump at the chance to get their hands on this colorful vessel. The Mayhem ship set reveal trailer may be found below.

Making Mayhem is a one-day event.

The limited-time event “Making Mayhem” from game developer Rare offers a new event for gamers to enjoy. As the name implies, the goal of the event is to cause havoc in the game. It was revealed during Tuesday’s Xbox Gamescom webcast. To gain Favour with the Bilge Rats, players must perform several trials.

Pirates can earn a “good quantity” of Favor by completing minor challenges during the Making Mayhem event. Major challenges, on the other hand, award a significant quantity of Favor to participants.

Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S are all supported by “Sea of Thieves.”