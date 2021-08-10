How to Unlock Superman and Clark Kent Cosmetics in ‘Fortnite’

As part of the Season 7 battle pass, Superman and his civilian alter ego, Clark Kent, will arrive in Fortnite on Tuesday.

What Is the ‘Fortnite’ Chapter 2 Season 7 Battle Pass and How Does It Work?

An explanation of how the Season 7 battle pass works may be found on this website.

To summarize, the most recent version of Fortnite’s advancement algorithm is far less linear than previous versions. You now earn a special currency known as “Battle Stars” instead of unlocking skins, harvesting tools, emotes, and gliders at predetermined levels.

These can be used to redeem whichever goods you desire (in any sequence), allowing you to focus on the cosmetics you really want while ignoring the others.

The battle stars are obtained by leveling up and gathering enough experience points (XP). Completing tasks, killing other players, or just buying V-bucks to give oneself a boost are all ways to do so.

After you’ve earned a few stars, go to the main menu’s battle pass tab to select your gift.

How to Unlock Superman and Clark Kent Cosmetics in ‘Fortnite’

Not every cosmetic item in Fortnite is available through the battle pass system, and you may have to purchase them outright. The recent Bloodsport and LeBron James packages, for example, were only available through the item shop.

You won’t have to worry about topping up your V-Bucks quota this time because the Superman cosmetics are included with the Season 7 battle pass. The new products, on the other hand, have unique unlock criteria that were released ahead of time by trustworthy data miners on Twitter and YouTube. People have been able to unlock the products ahead of schedule, confirming their results.

Instead of using combat stars to buy the Clark Kent suit or any of the related cosmetics, you must accomplish a series of limited-time objectives.

The following are the requirements for unlocking each of the Superman-themed items in the current battle pass.

Shield Spray, Call to Action Emoticon, and Clark Kent Outfit

Three task giver NPCs will spawn on the island when the bundle goes live later Tuesday. These will be Armored Batman (from Fortnite’s most recent update). This is a condensed version of the information.