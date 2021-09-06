How To Unlock Palace In A Pool Domain With The ‘Genshin Impact’ Guide

In “Genshin Impact,” the new Watatsumi Island region introduces a new boss and plenty of loot guarded by creatures or puzzles. The flooded domain to the northeast of the island’s center is one such region that requires some dexterity and forethought to reach.

The Suigetsu Pool domain, commonly known as the Palace in a Pool, is a new unlocked dungeon-style domain in “Genshin Impact” that rewards players with a large number of Mora, Primogems, and materials when completed. However, the problem with this domain is that the entry is flooded, and players may have difficulty draining it entirely.

The puzzle, as difficult as it may appear, is actually fairly simple. Here’s how to get the new Watatsumi Island domain unlocked.

Suigetsu Pool Domain Unlocking

Players will notice a big, flooded pit with the domain entry at the bottom when they arrive at the designated place. Four compass-like Lightning Strike Probes near Electro totems, as well as a statue that players can interact with, surround the hole.

Stand between one of the Probe needles and its nearby totem and interact with the Electrogranum near the statue. The needle will flash once it is aligned with a totem. To unlock all of the totems in the region, align all four needles.

Moving to the sides while the needles are attracted to the Electrogranum can cause them to fall out of alignment. Try to walk along the hole’s rim or use the Thundersphere in the center.

The pool will only be half drained if all of the totems are activated with Electro.

Dive down and swim toward the end of the open tunnel once the pool has been partially drained. Climb to the elevated room by climbing up the wall. To open the room’s closing gate, activate the three wall switches inside the chamber.

After that, go into the freshly opened room and climb up to the ceiling hole. To drain the water completely, activate the cube in the chamber.

This will allow gamers to access the new domain while also revealing new puzzles. Players will also be able to collect the Relay Stones required to complete the puzzle above ground.