How to Tame Aphids in the ‘Shroom and Doom’ Update for ‘Grounded’ Pets

With the latest Shroom and Doom update, Grounded now has pets, allowing players to tame wild aphids and weevils.

Both of these creatures have been present in Grounded from its inception and have never been hostile. They basically scurry around the backyard, getting hunted down by higher-ranking critters, including the player.

You can now engage with these bugs in a way that isn’t as terrible as murdering them, thanks to the Shroom and Doom update. Aphids and weevils can now be adopted as pets for your Grounded character, and you can even transport them inside your home base if you take a few extra steps.

In ‘Grounded,’ How to Make a Grinder Station

You must first tame the bug by offering its favorite food before you can house it in your base. This implies you’ll need mushroom slurry in the case of the weevil, and plant slurry in the case of the aphid.

You’ll need to build a grinder station to make one of these recipes. This is essentially a massive mortar and pestle equipment for breaking down things into a mushy paste.

You’ll need two acorn shells, three flower petals, five bombardier parts, and two crow feather pieces if you haven’t already made a grinder. If you don’t know where to look, the latter can be tough to spot, but all you have to do is track the large bird that soars above your property on a daily basis. Feathers will be left behind in its flight path and at numerous resting places.

How to Make Plant and Mushroom Slurries in ‘Grounded’

After you’ve gathered all of the necessary components and built a grinder station, you’ll be able to manufacture slurries.

Mushroom chunks must be ground down for the mushroom slurry. You can earn these by chopping down any fungi in the garden, with the exception of toadstools, which will give you various pieces, according to the most recent update.

Meanwhile, the only component required to make the plant slurry is common plant fibers, which may be found in plenty around the garden.

Once you’ve gathered the necessary supplies, This is a condensed version of the information.