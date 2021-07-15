How to Survive High-Level Missions in ‘Warframe’

New “Warframe” players may find it difficult to survive high-level missions, particularly those that scale past their equipment’s level caps. In these missions, enemies are tougher, hit harder, and are more plentiful, making each intrusion a difficult experience for the inexperienced player.

While employing specialized warframes or weapons can significantly reduce the difficulty, not everyone has access to all of the meta-level equipment and upgrades. This can be an issue, especially because the majority of the better weapon and warframe upgrades are only available through these missions.

Here are some general gameplay suggestions for inexperienced players in “Warframe” on how to survive high-level missions regardless of equipment availability.

Finish off your opponents with finisher attacks.

Finisher assaults inflict massive quantities of damage on opponents. They can commonly one-shot large adversaries like Grineer Heavy Gunners and Bombards, making them useful against these foes.

Walk up to a susceptible enemy and press the interact button to conduct finishers. Enemies can be rendered vulnerable by knocking them down, sneaking up behind them, or employing CC abilities such as Excalibur’s Radial Blind.

With melee weapons, aerial slam attacks are excellent for knocking down weak foes. Alternatively, players can use any warframe to knock down foes with a flying kick by pressing the Crouch button while in mid-air.

Keep an eye out for optimal positioning.

Players will be shot from more angles than usual due to the increased quantity of adversaries. To counter this, make careful to use cover to obscure enemy lines of sight. This will also assist in funneling adversaries to kill zones or keeping them in a close angle where melee weapons can prevent gunfire.

Continue to move.

It’s critical that players keep moving in locations where cover isn’t accessible. Enemies will have a harder time hitting fast-moving targets, so keep moving at peak speed at all times. Slide and bullet-jump your way across sections, trying to shoot adversaries while in mid-air.

Modifications suggested

While any mix of mods can lead to victory, using ones that offer healing can make even the most tough missions considerably simpler. Look for the following mods on the player market or in random drops: