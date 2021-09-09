How to Spoil the Mole’s Sabotage Attempt in ‘Fortnite’ Legendary Quest Walkthrough

You’re supposed to “spoil the mole’s sabotage attempt” by disabling a bomb in Corny Complex as part of this week’s legendary questline in Fortnite.

Corny Complex, as a little backstory, was the next target of the Kymera’s abduction beam earlier this week. A kind of low-gravity platforming arena is being created here, with sections of the ground physically being pulled from the earth and drawn up towards the mothership.

The Imagined Order (IO), under the guidance of Doctor Slone, has hidden explosives beneath the numerous floating islands, which will be detonated as they board the alien vessel. It’s a classic Trojan horse ruse, and it’s what the impending “Operation: Sky Fire” event is based on.

The whole legendary questline for Season 7, Week 14 is dedicated to preparing for the aliens’ last assault. You’ll have to warn the islanders that the mothership is about to crash, set up warning signs all over the map, and try to figure out who the Kymera mole is that has been embedded within the IO, among other things.

You must first deactivate the spy’s communication channels, and then prevent an attempt to sabotage “Operation: Sky Fire.” This last portion takes up a few missions.

In the case of the latter, the mole has managed to ignite one of the Corny Complex bombs too early, causing it to detonate before it reaches the mothership’s range. It is your responsibility to detonate the explosive before this occurs.

How to Disrupt the Mole’s Attempt at Sabotage

To finish this stage of the legendary questline, you must first participate in a battle royale match at Corny Complex.

Because explosive “countermeasures” are attached to practically every floating island here, determining which one the mole has tampered with can be difficult.

On the map, the appropriate place is right beneath the “E” in the Corny Complex designation. It is the region’s southernmost island, with a little westward inclination.

There was once an IO station concealed behind the barn, and you can see the base of the rock has been hollowed out if you look closely. This is a condensed version of the information.