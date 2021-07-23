How to Solve the Stone Monolith Runes Puzzle in ‘The Witcher: Monster Slayer’ Walkthrough

The Witcher: Monster Slayer sets itself apart from a lot of other Augmented Reality (AR) games by including the kind of meaty quests that you’d expect from an RPG.

Rather than mindlessly strolling around your neighborhood, exterminating legendary creatures whenever you come across them, you get to participate in pre-planned adventures. There are intriguing tales, memorable characters, and even the occasional challenge to complete in each of these missions.

In that vein, the quest “Joint Venture” contains a perplexing puzzle that can easily stump players. This website has put up a complete guide to assist you in solving the stone monolith’s enigma.

How to Find the Location Marked on the Map

You will be given a treasure map when you have killed the griffin and finished the “Winged Bandit” quest. To get started on “A Joint Venture,” you’ll need to look through this complex material for clues.

The game menu can be accessed by tapping the upwards-facing arrow at the bottom of your screen. Select your journal from the drop-down menu and go to the quest tab. After that, you’ll be asked to read the treasure map, but you won’t have to do anything to decipher it.

Your companion, Thorstein, turns out to be fluent in arcane languages and is prepared to translate the paper in exchange for a share of the loot. He will then create a compass waypoint for you to follow in real life using your mobile phone once you agree to help him uncover the treasure (for an even split of the earnings).

Your destination, as with other tasks in The Witcher: Monster Slayer, will be a randomly generated spot in your immediate vicinity. It was roughly a 15-minute walk for us, but if your goal is too far away (or otherwise inaccessible and risky), you can relocate it.

Simply enter your diary, locate the appropriate task, and then click the “Relocate” button. If this option is greyed off, you are probably too close to the waypoint and will need to back off a little.

