How to Solve the Forgotten Forest Shrine Puzzle in Kena: Bridge of Spirits

In Kena: Bridge of Spirits, you must relight three shrines in the Forgotten Forest zone as part of the Taro questline. While most of the challenges linked with these altars are simple, one of them might stop players if they overlook a crucial clue.

The temple in question is located northeast of the sacred tree on a small island. Around two hours into the main story, you should come upon this. Its location is noted on the map below if you haven’t already located it.

You will note that you are encircled by four stone slabs to the north, east, south, and west compass points when you stand in the center of this shrine (you might need to check the map to figure out which one is which, as you will probably not be facing north). The one to the east is slightly higher than the others.

A blue crystal is inlaid in each of these slabs. You should have figured out that you can use your spirit bow to power up these sapphire-like minerals by now.

Your first instinct will be to activate all four crystals that encircle the island, but if you do so in the wrong order, a wave of foes will appear, and you’ll have to start the procedure all over again.

