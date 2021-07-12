How to Sign Up for the Multiplayer Beta of ‘Halo Infinite’

According to the game’s own community director, Halo Infinite’s multiplayer beta, also known as the “flight test,” is on the way.

Insider Program for ‘Halo’

Brian Jarrard, who works for Halo developer 343 Industries, recently posted a tweet asking Halo fans to join the game’s “insider program.” For perspective, this is effectively a fan-led pilot group that fans can join if they want to help shape future Halo games.

Members of this group are given the opportunity to playtest early game builds and provide input on any technical flaws, balancing concerns, or network issues they encounter, among other things. They can also sign up to receive notifications about how their contributions are influencing development and whether or not their suggestions are being implemented.

Who Will Be Selected for the Flight Test for ‘Halo Infinite’?

When Halo Infinite opens in the coming months, these insiders will have privileged access to the flight test.

The beta, according to Jarrard’s tweet, is not far away. “PSA: With each week we’re moving closer and closer to the #HaloInfinite multiplayer technical preview!” he posted on Twitter.

343 Industries is trying to enlist the help of as many volunteers as possible in order to conduct a thorough playtest. They’ll be able to work out any kinks and discover any major flaws before the game’s formal release in 2021. “A significant goal is hardening and validating at wide scale—help us out, spread the word, opt-in, validate your email, and be ready!” Jarrard writes in his tweet.

PSA: We’re getting closer to the #HaloInfinite multiplayer technical preview with each passing week! Hardening and validating at a broad scale is a vital goal – please help us out by spreading the news, opting in, verifying your email, and being prepared! (1/2) https://t.co/HQByUCTxwf

July 7, 2021 — Brian Jarrard (@ske7ch)

As a result, if you’re interested in getting a sneak peek at Halo Infinite’s long-awaited multiplayer mode, now is a good time to sign up for the insider program.

It’s worth mentioning that applying does not guarantee you a spot in the beta, since 343 will be looking for those who match certain requirements. They will, for example, most likely seek representation from. This is a condensed version of the information.