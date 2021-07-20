How to Set Your Preferred Item Slots in ‘Fortnite’ Update 17.20

The 17.20 update for Fortnite has now gone live, bringing with it a slew of bug patches, a new limited-time mode, and the opportunity to personalize your item slot preferences to help you equip the proper gear faster.

What’s New in the ‘Fortnite’ Patch 17.20?

Unlike the 17.10 patch, which introduced alien viruses, abductor ships, and mothership experiments, the latest Fortnite Season 7 patch makes no significant changes to the battle royale.

The “Late Game” arena, created by prominent eSports competitor and Twitch streamer Kyle Giersdorf, is the main attraction here (aka Bugha).

This limited-time option, which is best played in groups of three, starts with the storm already brewing when you arrive on the island.

Your squad will be given one of nine starting loadouts and will compete against the other teams for “hype.” If you can get enough of these points before July 28, your trio will be qualified for a professional competition with a prize pool of $100,000 (in real money).

Fortnite’s 17.20 update also includes a number of bug fixes in addition to “Bugha’s Late Game Arena.”

A bug that disabled zip-lines has been fixed, as have issues with the crafting menu shortcut and a technical flaw that permitted certain objects to be immediately equipped without the player’s involvement.

The Epic Games website has a complete list of problem fixes in the Fortnite 17.20 patch notes.

In ‘Fortnite,’ What Are Preferred Item Slots?

The only other major change in Fortnite 17.20 is one that is unexpectedly useful.

The settings menu also has a new feature that allows you to prioritize the gear you pick up during matches, making it easier to move between your favorite weapons.

In a word, you can now customize your “favorite item slots” to choose which items are most easily accessible and which are pushed to the bottom of the stack.

If you know how to use shotguns, for example, you may give them top priority in your loadout and they will immediately go into your first inventory spot (once you have looted them of course).

This means that console players will no longer have to cycle through every item in their possession.