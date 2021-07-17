How To Set Up Cross-Save On PlayStation 4 And PS5 For ‘Genshin Impact’

Aside from the new Inazuma region and the much-anticipated featured characters in the game’s future banners, “Genshin Impact” Update 2.0 also brought the multi-platform cross-save capability to the game. This article may be useful for folks who don’t know how to set up the latest feature on their PlayStation 4 or PS5.

According to the latest announcement from Chinese gaming studio miHoYo, “Genshin Impact” will have cross-platform save compatibility as soon as Update 2.0 is released. PlayStation 4 and PS5 owners can now effortlessly access their “Geshin Impact” account on their PC, iOS, or Android devices at any time.

Users of the PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 just need to link their PSN email to a miHoYo account. They must first check in to “Genshin Impact” on their PlayStation gaming consoles in order to do so. They must then go to Settings, look for Account, and then click on User Center. Gamers must then click on Link Account to link their PSN account.

Cross-progression between PlayStation consoles and iOS, Android, or PC, however, is subject to a number of conditions and limitations. The majority of these limitations stem from their inability to disconnect their PlayStation account from their miHoYo account.

PlayStation players who have played “Genshin Impact” on the PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 will not be able to attach another account to this one because there is no way to de-link it. This means that PlayStation users will need to create a new email address.

Gamers will also be unable to check in to “Genshin Impact” on PC, iOS, or Android devices using their PSN account. According to a recent blog post by miHoYo, a pop-up window will encourage gamers to link their accounts.

This will only happen if they use their PSN account for the first time in the game. “From this pop-up window, you can only link an existing miHoYo account. If you ignore the pop-up, your PSN account will log in to the game and register a miHoYo account, but it will no longer be able to be linked to an email address that is already affiliated with a second miHoYo account,” miHoYo explained.

Setting up the cross-save feature is simple for individuals who have not yet played the game on their PlayStation 4 or PS5 and want to do so once Update 2.0 is out.