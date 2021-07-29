How to Respec Your Character’s Stats in ‘The Ascent’

The Ascension is a twin-stick shooter in which you can change your character’s look, loadout, and skill set.

What Exactly Is ‘The Ascension’?

The action role-playing game is set in a far-flung globe ruled by a slew of megacorporations.

Because this planet is so far away (and so expensive to visit), all potential citizens are compelled to enter into indentured contracts with one of the ruling corporations merely to get there. To put it another way, races from all over the galaxy are willingly signing their lives away in exchange for a chance to make it big in the big city.

As one of these despondent “indents,” you work as a handyman for the Ascent Group archology, a busy metropolis shaped like one gigantic skyscraper.

The skyscraper is designed so that the lower levels are completely unpleasant to humans, and then things start to get more comfortable as you work your way up floor by floor (and through the ranks of the company).

The basement, for example, is frequently flooded and infested with subterranean monsters. Then there’s a slum district immediately above that, where the criminal underworld operates unhindered by the law.

Meanwhile, the upper classes are surviving happily with access to premium healthcare, technological amenities, and overall superior living conditions if you go all the way to the top of the structure.

The status quo is upset when the Ascent Group (your employer) goes bankrupt unexpectedly, throwing the entire archology into upheaval. Workers are abruptly forced to fend for themselves, with everyone concerned about how they will get their next paycheck.

You, on the other hand, see this as a chance to break free from the corporation’s control and seek a new career as a freelance gun-for-hire.

You’ll progressively work your way up the tower’s numerous levels during the game, and you might even get a chance to gain your back freedom.

Is it Possible to Respec in ‘The Ascent’?

The city is populated by violent gangs, military-grade androids, and monstrous creatures who stand between you and the big leagues, so your path will not be without obstacles. To survive, you must arm yourself with the best equipment and change your physique. This is a condensed version of the information.