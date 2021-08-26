How To Redeem ‘Call of Duty: Warzone’ Skins And Cosmetics Codes

“Call of Duty: Warzone” features a plethora of skins and cosmetics that players may apply to their operators and loadouts, the majority of which are locked behind the Battle Pass.

This article may be useful for gamers wishing to add variety to their weapons and loadouts.

Players Can Use These Codes

Players can use these free “Call of Duty: Warzone” coupons to improve their entire gaming experience. These codes can be used to get free cosmetics in-game.

VZ5Y-KJ4C0-ECJ4

GNMR-92L0Z-QF12

X5VC-M8QW3-4170

SX4G-73D55-RNJ7

C9F1HPMVD3NCB

6679-S2JL9-55WB

MVRD3L2WL0TJ3

DGKD-VHQ11-S2Z4

GZ28-T7TY5-L618

6679-S2JL9-55WB

CBHB-BGZ4D-PWXN

R95M2LBQN3M96

M53T-JGB2W-7647

XL0FHNCPDX9JK

N6T30S9VGQ8KW

4CQJ0R0L8J8D9

8JYWVCYRTZHES

JWLCSJ6LFFPBF

How To Redeem Coupons For Cosmetics

In “Call of Duty: Warzone,” obtaining free weapon charms and calling cards is simple and takes only a few seconds. Players must complete a step-by-step procedure to obtain the free in-game cosmetics.

Players must first visit the official “Call of Duty” website. They must then log into their account information. Players can choose a code from the list above and submit it by clicking Submit.

The next step is for gamers to load up “Call of Duty: Warzone” and head to the Inventory to claim the cosmetics. The claimed cosmetics will appear in the game’s inventory if the instructions are followed correctly. After that, players can utilize any cosmetics they like on their loadouts.

Update for “Call of Duty: Warzone”

In other “Call of Duty: Warzone” news, Activision released a new update on Wednesday for the game. Aside from bug patches and the addition of the new RAAL light machine gun, the most recent version adds a new function called Looking for Party.

This new feature is currently in beta testing and may change before its official release. Players can now look for a group of individuals to play with using the new functionality. Players can also use other perimeters to discover a specific type of person, such as party communication, game types, and play styles.

The RAAL is a brand-new weapon that can be acquired by completing a special challenge or purchasing its blueprint from the store. Check out GameSpot’s Warzone guide for more information on how to unlock the RAAL.

“Call of Duty: Warzone” is currently in its fifth season, which will air till September. PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 are all supported.