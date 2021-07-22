How to receive free gasoline this week if you keep your receipt

In the United Kingdom, petrol and diesel are not inexpensive.

According to the RAC, the average price of a litre of unleaded petrol is currently 124p and is expected to rise in the near future. Diesel is currently 131p, but is expected to fall in price.

Fuel for their car is one of the primary outlays for drivers around the country when it comes to balancing the bills.

We’ve got a deal for you in our current reader offer that could help you save a little money.

All you have to do is keep your receipt the next time you fill up at a petrol station in the UK, and you might get £10 back.

Topcashback is offering a £10 reward to drivers who purchase gasoline and then upload their receipt to the website. The offer is valid until April 21 at Tesco, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, Asda, the Co-operative, Esso, BP, Texaco, Gulf, Jet, Murco, and Shell petrol stations.

The offer is only available to new members.

Follow these steps to get the deal:

Use the deal link to sign up for TopCashback for free. Spend £10 on gas at any of the participating stations and receive a £10 rebate. Return to your TopCashback account and upload your receipt. Navigate to Offers > Snap & Save to accomplish this. Alternatively, you can use the app to submit your receipt (further details on how to download the mobile app can be read here ) Take a photo of the receipt, which should include the date and time of purchase, the name of the gas station, and the cashback-eligible item. To show all of the needed information on your receipt, fold it. Cashback will appear in members’ accounts within seven working days after receipt submission and will become “payable” within 30 days.