How To Quickly Earn Bright Dust In ‘Destiny 2’

Bright Dust is another essential currency in “Destiny 2,” and players will nearly never run out of it. These gleaming mounds of ostensibly precious material are used to buy the game’s two most significant items: emotes and ornaments.

Bright Dust, unlike Glimmer or Enhancement Cores, has no real purpose other than to be used to buy cosmetics. With that stated, endgame “Destiny 2” gamers will find Bright Dust to be an extremely valuable and sought-after currency.

Despite the fact that they appear to be difficult to obtain, there are a few quick and easy ways to obtain Bright Dust. Here’s how to do it.

Seasonal Challenges & Battle Pass

The tasks on the game director’s Season 15 tab have various objectives that will reward players with a large amount of Bright Dust. These challenges are fairly simple to do, and anyone who spends enough time in-game should have no trouble completing them.

When all Seasonal Challenges are completed, players will receive a large pile of Bright Dust, which, when paired with the other challenge awards, should be enough to cover all of their seasonal cosmetic demands.

The Battle Pass also gives you a lot of Bright Dust throughout all of the tracks, both free and premium. Premium gamers, on the other hand, will receive greater benefits, so keep that in mind.

Bounties for vendors

Bright Dust is generally obtained through weekly bounties, rather than scheduled incentives. After completing eight bounties, almost every NPC who offers weekly rewards will give players a small amount of Bright Dust, making them a consistent and reliable source of money.

The Dawning 2021 and Eva Levante

Two new weekly bounties have been added to the ongoing Dawning event, each worth 200 Bright Dust. These bounties usually require you to do some event-related activities, but they will only be available once a week.

Additional bounties that reward 30 Bright Dust can be purchased for Glimmer, although this may not be a reliable source because they cost Glimmer.

Keep in mind that the Eververse store will have a large pile of 700 Bright Dust available every week. To avoid missing out on some free goodies, make sure to claim this before the weekly reset.