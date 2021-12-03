How To Play Morgana In ‘League Of Legends: Wild Rift’

Morgana, a fallen angel with some very effective CC abilities to assist lockdown crucial targets and defend squishy teammates, is the newest addition to “Wild Rift’s” increasing pool of support champions.

Morgana, unlike her sister Kayle, is a strong asset to her squad thanks to her snares, stuns, and anti-magic barrier. Here’s a quick guide to helping her reach her full potential in the fast-paced games of “Wild Rift.” Playing Tips for Morgana Morgana can be played as a Dragon lane support or a mid-lane mage; her playstyle is the similar in either case, with the exception of the nuances of playing as a mid-laner.

With Tormented Shadow, Morgana can quickly remove minion waves, allowing foes to be exposed to a follow-up Dark Binding for a large amount of damage and a 2-3 second stun, depending on the skill’s level. Morgana’s playstyle revolves around catching adversaries with Dark Binding, as the ability’s long duration frequently allows teammates to clinch a kill.

Don’t be hesitant to walk right into the middle of the enemy team to use Soul Shackles, which will damage and stun all foes it touches for a short period of time. When confronting an enemy alone, remember that rooting them with Dark Binding guarantees a Soul Shackles stun.

Finally, remember to employ Black Shield to confront foes or shield teammates from CC effects.

“Wild Rift” is the best. Morgana constructs On Morgana, items that grant AP and HP are ideal, however this ultimately relies on the player’s preferences. Try out this Morgana support build for assisting teammates in the lane: This build is a good mix of offensive, defense, and utility. Morgana’s powers allow her to do a surprising amount of damage. She can run up to the opponent team, hit her ult, and then pop Stasis to guarantee a few stuns while her teammates move in to mop off any survivors if she has enough defensive goods.

Dark Binding or Tormented Shadow should be leveled first, followed by Black Shield.