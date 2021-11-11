How To Play Jayce In ‘League Of Legends: Wild Rift’

Jayce is a slightly more tough to use than the average champion in “Wild Rift.” To fully utilize his kit’s full potential, he must master both forms of his hammer. Thankfully, he’s easy to pick up and learn, so novices won’t have to stress about being great right away.

As a mix melee and ranged champion, Jayce excels at whittling down opponents from afar before closing in for the kill. In the mid and melee lanes, this makes him a natural counter to ponderous champions like Garen and Darius.

Here’s a quick walkthrough of how to play Jayce in “Wild Rift,” including with some of his best builds and gameplay tips.

Jayce’s Best Builds in “Wild Rift” Depending on the role they want to play, players can personalize Jayce in a variety of ways. He can be played as a Fighter or an Assassin, depending on his gear, and the player can select which route they want to take.

With this build, Jayce’s tankiness will improve, as will his sustained DPS. When battling against teams with tanky targets, this build may be the better option because it gives Jayce a better chance of winning duels.

Jayce, the assassin’s build

The term “assassin” is used loosely in this context. By giving Jayce a lot of flat Armor Penetration, he can go through much of the armor of a squishy target, this build boosts his poke and one-shot potential.

Jayce’s Tips for Playing

Jayce’s general strategy is to poke opponents with his cannon before hammering them to death. To The Skies and Thundering Blow can be utilized to chip away at adversaries’ health bars before plunging in with Shock Blast and Acceleration Gate.

When using the Fighter build, try to stay in melee form for as long as possible during a fight to take advantage of the passive resistance benefit. Switch to ranged mode when your opponents are out of reach.

When it comes to the Assassin build, try to sneak in as many Duskblade-enhanced auto-attacks as you can to maximize damage. A quick Shock Blast into To The Skies followed by a Thundering Blow combo should be enough to earn a pick if all else fails.