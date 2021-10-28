How to Play ISEKAI Memories: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime.

Have you ever longed to immerse yourself in your favorite anime’s world? That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime lets you do just that.

Bandai Namco has turned the fantasy anime, which was based on a light book series of the same name, into an RPG game.

The new 3D battle game, titled That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: ISEKAI Memories, is now available globally.

Everything you need to know about the game is right here.

How do you play ISEKAI Memories: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime?

The mobile game is available on a variety of platforms, including the App Store for iOS and Google Play for Android phones.

I Was Reincarnated as a Slime Once: ISEKAI Memories is available for free download, however there are in-app purchases available.

What is the story behind That Time I Was Reincarnated as a Slime: ISEKAI Memories?

Rimuru Tempest, the Great Sage, Gobta, Shion, Shuna, Benimaru, and Gabiru are among the many characters from the anime series who appear in the RPG.

It follows the protagonists as they strive to figure out how Rimuru’s daughter Shinsha is connected to Izis, the witch from the “mirror country.”

The plot of the game was overseen by Fuse, the series’ original creator, and it will include alternate versions of characters as well as recreations of scenes from the anime’s first season.

It will also have the original voice actors of the anime, who have returned to reprise their roles, as well as animated cut sequences for fans to enjoy.

How does ISEKAI Memories: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime work?

Gamers will be able to participate in 3D combat that use a simple command-based system in which players just select cards that reflect their character’s skills.

There’s also a Predator system, which lets players use Rimuru’s ability from the anime to increase the team’s strength. In addition, gamers can seek counsel from the Great Sage while playing.

Users can explore the town and design their own ideal version of Tempest by moving houses, building facilities, and engaging with the population, so it's not just about the combat.