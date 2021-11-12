How to Play ‘Battlefield 2042’ in Early Access using an EA Play Free Trial.

For EA Play subscribers, Battlefield 2042 is currently available in an early access trial period.

The military shooter, like many previous Electronic Arts titles (including FIFA 22), will be released in stages. While it has not yet been officially released, the regular version will be available next week, select fans will be able to play it ahead of time if they are prepared to pay a little more money.

Early access is now available to anyone who pre-ordered the Gold or Ultimate editions of the first-person shooter (FPS), and EA Play users can take advantage of an unique trial period.

From Friday, November 12 onwards, you’ll be able to play Battlefield 2042 for a total of 10 hours. Once you’ve used up your time limit, you won’t be able to play again until November 19, the game’s official release date.

It’s worth mentioning that, unlike the open beta, this trial will provide you complete access to the game’s content, weaponry, maps, and online modes. Not only that, but any progress you make in terms of achievements and unlocks will be carried over to the full game. In other words, the only constraint is the duration of the experience.

How to Play ‘Battlefield 2042’ in Early Access Using EA PlayIf you’re unfamiliar with EA Play, it’s similar to Xbox Game Pass, except it only has titles produced by Electronic Arts in its library.

A regular subscription grants you access to prominent titles such as Titanfall 2, Knockout City, and The Sims 4, as well as discounts on newer products that have yet to be added to the platform (such as FIFA 22).

Another significant advantage is that members often get first access to blockbuster games, such as Battlefield 2042. Simply log in to the EA Play app on your preferred system (it is compatible with PlayStation, Xbox, and PC) and look for Battlefield 2042 under the “play” tab as the most recent addition.

If you have an active EA Play membership, you can select to play the game by clicking on it.