How To Play As Kisara In ‘Tales Of Arise’

“Arise’s Tales” is a collection of short stories written by Arise. Kisara’s defensive concentration has no effect on her offensive ability, as she is able to chain together attacks as well as the other melee fighters in the party. Despite her bulky gear, she has the ability to stagger and juggle adversaries for long combinations and enormous damage.

Kisara’s playstyle may appear sluggish at first, but with enough time and effort, she will become just as fantastic as the others while delivering her own unique fighting style.

Here are some tips for “Tales of Arise” gamers who desire to perfect playing as Kisara.

Kisara’s Gameplay

Kisara, unlike the rest of the party, is unable to evade. Instead, she uses her shield to deflect attacks, receiving less damage from each strike or no damage at all if her block is properly timed.

Kisara makes up for her lack of mobility with a variety of charge strikes and the ability to perform most of her artes while blocking.

Kisara specializes in pummeling adversaries on the ground and in the air with long combos as a melee fighter. She’s also the only character in the “Tales of Arise” series who can stop charging adversaries in their tracks. She possesses a lot of Earth skills that work well against Wind foes, as well as a few Fire and Water ones.

Kisara’s defensive qualities allow her to serve as the group’s tank. She has a few passive skills that raise her danger level, causing foes to target her more frequently than the rest of the party.

Combos and Kisara Artes

Kisara, like the other melee fighters in “Tales of Arise,” can’t be used incorrectly.

Prior to releasing foes into the air for even longer combos, focus on shattering them.

Here are some helpful artes to get “Tales of Arise” gamers started constructing their own Kisara combos:

Hurricane Slice is designed to launch broken enemies into the air, while Flaming Meteor and Crescent Moon are useful for breaking adversaries and extending combinations beyond Kisara’s main attack sequence. The remaining aerial moves are used to juggle adversaries until Beast Assault sends them crashing to the ground.