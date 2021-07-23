How To Participate In The Upcoming Open Beta Of ‘Battlefield 2042′

Players who can’t wait to experience all-out conflict in the franchise’s next iteration now have a somewhat specific date on when they can join in on the action.

According to VG24/7, the open beta for “Battlefield 2042” will take place in September, around one month before the game’s official release. Similarly to the open beta for “Battlefield V,” all players are welcome to sample the game for free with no strings attached.

No sign-ups will be required if DICE and EA continue to execute in the same manner as they did with “Battlefield V.” Depending on how the developers plan to launch it, players should be able to find the “Battlefield 2042” open beta in their game library on Origin or in the Steam catalog. The open beta for “Battlefield V” began in the first week of September, while the beta for “2042” is expected to begin around the same time.

Players who want to get into the game as soon as possible can do so now by pre-purchasing it. They’ll also receive the remaining pre-order extras, such as a Year 1 pass and other digital items. The early open beta access should begin a few days before the public beta begins.

Unfortunately, the developers haven’t revealed any information about the beta’s content. It will very certainly have at least two maps as well as a limited armory of weapons, vehicles, and Specialists. Conquest, Breakthrough, and Hazard Zone are the three main game modes that are intended to be included in the beta for adequate testing.

A technical playtest is being planned ahead of the open beta, with the goal of improving the game’s technical performance on various machines. This will also be the first time that new and old platforms will play together. By creating an EA Playtesting profile, players in certain territories can join up for this playtest.

Given the beta’s proximity to the game’s release date, it’s probable that the developers are using it to monitor and maintain server stability in order to avoid a disastrous launch and avoid the fate that “Battlefield 4” experienced when it originally launched.