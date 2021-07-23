How to Mark an Alien Egg in Holly Hatchery in ‘Fortnite’

This week’s legendary questline, “Breeding Peace,” sees you seeking to bridge the divisions between the island locals and season 7’s extraterrestrial “trespassers” by assisting in the raising of the latter’s offspring.

The second step of the questline, in which you are requested to mark an alien egg, may be confusing for novices (or if you are just a little rusty when it comes to the game’s ping controls). This website has created the following tutorial to assist you in completing this mission and reaping the plentiful XP rewards.

Build a wooden hatchery in the first stage.

You must first complete stage 1 of “Breeding Peace” before embarking on a journey into the center of an alien nest.

This necessitates the construction of a wooden hatchery as a nursery for your interstellar adoptee. There are three possible building locations on the Fortnite map, the first of which is on an island northwest of Craggy Cliffs. Another possible location is to the northeast of Catty Corner, and a third is in a hut to the extreme south of Slurpy Swamp.

If you go straight to these spots at the start of the game, you shouldn’t have much trouble from other players because they’re out of the way and far away from any exceptionally lucrative loot spawns.

You’ll need to keep an eye out for the blue outline of a hatchery after you’ve arrived at your destination (which looks a bit like a traditional crib). When you get close to this marker, you’ll find that you’ll need at least 50 wood to finish it.

You’ll be surrounded by a wooden hut at the Slurpy Swamp location, which you can chop away at with your harvesting equipment. Otherwise, simply cut down some neighboring trees.

Return to the hatchery site after gathering all of the necessary lumber and build it by holding down the contextual button. You’ll have completed stage 1 of “Breeding Peace” and are well on your way to becoming a loving foster parent to an extraterrestrial squid.

1 out of 4