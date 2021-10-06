How To Level Up Weaponsmithing In The ‘New World’

The Weaponsmithing talent determines a player’s ability to construct the various levels of weapons available from Forges, making it extremely valuable to those looking to improve their Mining skills or get access to the greatest weapons available.

Increasing your skill level Weaponsmithing is a time-consuming technique that necessitates the collection of rare metals and other secondary resources. This procedure, however, can be adjusted for optimal time and resource efficiency, reducing the amount of grinding required by players.

Here’s a quick rundown of Weaponsmithing in “New World,” including how to level it up rapidly.

The Process of Weaponsmithing

Weaponsmithing is better by making weapons in villages, as one might think. Each created weapon will provide you a specific amount of skill XP, with higher-tier weapons giving you more.

To make stronger weapons, the materials utilized in weapon creation can be altered depending on the weapon tier. Different types of leather, metals, and other materials can be utilized to boost a weapon’s overall gear score or raise the possibilities of receiving a perk after it has been made.

How to Improve Your Weaponsmithing Skills

Leveling up the Weaponsmithing skill in “New World” is similar to other RPGs in that it entails continually creating the same weapon type until the next weapon tier is reached. In the “New World,” different weapon types provide varied amounts of XP; two-handed weapons yield more, while one-handed weapons yield less.

Furthermore, not all weapons will help you develop your Weaponsmithing ability. Spears and hatchets, in particular, will help with Engineering, while the others will help with Weaponsmithing.

To swiftly reach Level 50, which unlocks Steel-tier weapons, players can either make a large number of Iron Longswords or Iron Rapiers. Weak Honing Stones are a decent substitute for the weapons because they only require 1 Flint and 1 Death Mote to create.

The higher crafting level levels follow the same procedure.

To develop the Weaponsmithing skill as quickly as feasible, mass-produce appropriate-level longswords, rapiers, or honing stones. Longswords and rapiers both yield the same amount of XP, and they’re both reasonably resource-light to create.

Remember to salvage crafted weapons if you want to acquire some more money and ingots.