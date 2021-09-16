How To Level Up The Season Pass Quickly In ‘Destiny 2′

Every Guardian can use a variety of rewards from bundles of planetary resources to rare exotic engrams and unique cosmetics that are locked at the tail end of each “Destiny 2” season pass level.

Players of “Destiny 2” will naturally progress through these ranks as they play, but there is one fool-proof approach for those who want to get to the conclusion as soon as possible.

Focusing on the weekly seasonal challenges while completing daily bounties in between is the quickest strategy to farm XP for the season pass in “Destiny 2.” Each challenge awards large amounts of XP, frequently sufficient to unlock one entire season pass level.

While the strategy itself does not alter with the seasons, the problems do.

The Guardians’ main mission in “Season of the Lost” is to locate Queen Mara’s missing Techeuns in the Shattered Realm. Naturally, the Shattered Realm and its prerequisite activity, Astral Alignment, figure prominently in this season’s challenges.

The H.E.L.M.’s Wayfinder’s Compass offers daily rewards for the aforementioned tasks, which usually entail defeating adversaries using specified weapons, damage kinds, or abilities. As a result, they can be combined with Banshee-44’s gunsmith bounties for even more XP and a good payoff of mod components and enhancement cores per run.

Apply the same logic to the other seasonal challenges that include different game modes.

As of this writing, players can go through a variety of Gambit challenges. Each match will contribute to these tasks, and players should be able to complete all of them just by playing. Before entering, don’t forget to claim further bounties from Banshee and the Drifter.

Glimmer-rich “Destiny 2” players can get even more random bounties from each of the game’s shops, allowing for even greater season pass progress each activity.

Because Banshee’s bounties can be accomplished everywhere in the game, he provides the most XP. To achieve the most efficient season pass progress every session, make sure to grab various rewards related to other activities while focusing on completing seasonal tasks.

Completing tasks from prior seasons will not earn you XP in this one, but they will reward you with items like weapons, lore pages, and victories.