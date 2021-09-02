How to Leave an IO Car at an Alien Settlement in ‘Fortnite’

Players are tasked with commandeering an IO car and depositing it at one of the alien colonies as part of this week’s epic questline in Fortnite.

Players are tasked with commandeering an IO car and depositing it at one of the alien colonies as part of this week's epic questline in Fortnite.

You must first complete the previous three objectives in this week’s legendary questline before being awarded this task. These limited-time objectives, dubbed “Setting Out the Bait,” are all handled by Marigold and can be identified by their orange color coding in the quest log.

Completing each level of "Setting Out the Bait" will reward you with a large amount of XP, so it's well worth your time. One of the hardest tasks involves you to put a jammer device just outside an IO Base.

How to Leave an IO Car at a Settlement for Aliens

You must locate an IO automobile and park it in one of the alien colonies to complete the fourth legendary quest.

It’s important to note that you can’t just drive any car here; it has to be one of the clandestine organization’s black sedans. Unfortunately, these aren’t marked on the map, so you’ll have to hunt them down.

Drive over to the alien village at Holly Hatchery (which is identifiable by its purple antigravity zones and parasite nest) once you’ve gotten behind the wheel, and then exit the car to complete the mission. Because the IO cars have limited fuel reserves, make sure you stick to the path to the alien encampment and don’t get lost along the way. You can also bring a gas canister with you to replenish if necessary.

Here are some of the top spawn sites where you may find the automobiles themselves.

1st IO Car Location

Searching the organization’s bases strewn over the island is your best hope for finding an IO automobile. The first of these can be found in an octagonal structure in the extreme north of the map. In an open garage in the base’s center, a car is parked.

Location #2 of the IO Car

