How to Kill the Griffin Boss in ‘The Witcher: Monster Slayer’

Because of its comparable use of Augmented Reality (AR) technology, The Witcher: Monster Slayer has a striking resemblance to Pokemon Go. To put it another way, the game combines with your phone’s GPS and camera in order to bring the Witcher universe into our everyday lives.

You can roam around real-life locales, just like in Pokemon Go, to track down creatures (who are far more hostile here) and communicate with other people. For instance, you could be strolling through your neighborhood when the game alerts you to the presence of a wyvern across the street.

While the augmented reality craze has been overdone since Pokemon Go’s release (there was even a Harry Potter version a few years ago), The Witcher: Monster Slayer does add a few tweaks to the established concept. For starters, it reacts to the time of day and changing weather patterns in your area, so nocturnal adversaries only appear at night and wetland species become more active when it rains.

In the meantime, the game has its own questlines. Rather than leaving you to your own devices, the Spokko section of CD Projekt Red has created an engaging story featuring a series of scripted adventures for you to partake in. Each story has its own dialogue tree, distinct character interactions, and genuine Witcher secrets.

The first of these missions (entitled “Winged Bandit”) introduces you to many of the game’s main mechanics before concluding in a massive boss battle with a griffin. We’ve put up the following guide to assist you in getting started.

Quest Walkthrough for “Winged Bandit”

A task giver (highlighted by a yellow aura) will emerge in your local vicinity if you have completed The Witcher: Monster Slayer’s basic training.

If you tap on this NPC, you’ll be able to talk to him and learn that he’s a trader from the Skellige Isles whose horse has been kidnapped by a big monster.

You must then trace the footprints of his mystery assailant to its hideout after agreeing to assist the vendor in tracking down his missing products.

This will necessitate going outside and stretching your muscles. This is a condensed version of the information.