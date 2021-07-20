How to Join the Tom Clancy Game’s Beta (‘XDefiant’)

Ubisoft San Francisco, the studio behind Rocksmith and South Park: The Fractured But Whole, has released Tom Clancy’s XDefiant, a new free-to-play shooter.

The studio finally published an official announcement trailer yesterday, after months of teasing that they were hard at work on a brand-new IP. The gameplay clip showed the team’s first-person shooter debut as well as how the team’s six-a-side multiplayer matches will play out.

What Does ‘XDefiant’ Mean?

XDefiant promises frantic gunplay, squad-based tactics, and crossovers with other characters and locations in the “Tom Clancy universe,” among other things.

Speaking of which, the game’s main selling point is that it allows fans to mix and combine aspects from games like Ghost Recon, The Division, and even the long-defunct Splinter Cell franchise.

At launch, you can choose between four factions: The Cleaners and Outcasts (from The Division), the Echelon intelligence agency (from Splinter Cell), and The Wolves (a special forces unit from Ghost Recon Breakpoint).

These factions will act as XDefiant’s counterpart of traditional classes, with some specializing in healing and others possessing more advanced reconnaissance or weaponry. Those in the Echelon group, for example, will have access to Sam Fisher’s signature night vision goggles, as well as the ability to ping foes through walls and share information with comrades.

Aside from that, the game will transport you to iconic settings from other Tom Clancy franchises, like as The Division’s war-torn New York City.

Aside from the intriguing shared universe premise, XDefiant appears to be a fairly standard offering at the moment, with multiplayer footage appearing very similar to Apex Legends or Valorant. Still, if you have a soft spot for this genre, this isn’t necessarily a negative thing, and there appears to be a considerable lot of complexity in terms of both weapon and character customization.

How to Participate in the XDefiant Beta Test

Only time will tell if XDefiant will be able to compete with the free-to-play market’s established heavyweights (like as Fortnite), but if you want to get in on the ground floor, you can join up for the game’s early access trial.

