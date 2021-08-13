How to Join the ‘FIFA 22′ Beta, Get a Code, Schedule, and More.

The highly awaited “FIFA 22” Closed Beta test is about to begin, and eager testers still have a chance to get invited and receive a code for the game’s build.

How to Get Started

The “FIFA 22” Closed Beta is only available to gamers who received codes from Electronic Arts (EA), an American video game corporation, at random last Wednesday.

Those who have not yet gotten a Closed Beta code can improve their chances by expressing their interest in the game’s build to EA.

To do so, gamers can go to EA’s official website and select the profile icon in the upper right corner of the screen. Then, if they don’t already have one, aspiring testers must create an EA account.

When asked if they wish to receive emails about future deals and events, they must select “Yes.” In addition, gamers should choose “FIFA” from the list of Preferred Games.

As a result, EA will know that the account is a game lover. While this does not ensure that gamers will acquire a code for “FIF 22’s” Closed Beta, it does improve their chances.

Details on the Closed Beta

The “FIFA 22” Closed Beta will provide lucky individuals the opportunity to play the game before it is officially released. The Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PlayStation 5 are all eligible for the beta.

On August 12, at 10 a.m. PT, 1 p.m. ET, and 6 p.m. BST, the beta was set to begin. The majority of the initial invitations were sent out on Wednesday, but those who didn’t get one can still expect another batch of invitations on August 25.

The beta phase will finish on September 2 at 10 a.m. PT, 1 p.m. ET, and 6 p.m. BST. Kick-Off mode and one additional mode are randomly assigned by the developers in each “FIFA 22” Closed Beta edition. Career Mode, Volta Football, and Ultimate Team are all possibilities.

“FIFA 22” will be available on Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia, among other platforms. On October 1, 2021, the game will be released.