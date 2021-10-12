How to Get Your Money Back After the Latest Update in ‘Fortnite’

Fortnite’s refund policy has been somewhat altered as part of the latest V18.20 update.

You can still return products that you bought with your V-buck wallet, but there are certain restrictions. To begin with, you may only obtain a refund for cosmetics purchased directly from the item shop, which means the battle pass and your Fortnite crew subscription are not eligible.

Second, the return policy only applies to purchases made within the last 30 days, so you won’t be able to claim a refund for anything you bought more than a month ago.

Even if the item you want to return is eligible, the number of refunds you can seek in a particular timeframe is limited. Every Fortnite account has a limit of three returns (represented by little ticket icons), which can quickly deplete if you’re not careful.

Epic Games modified the way these tokens work with the V18.20 release. If you file a return request in Fortnite under the new method, it will start a 365-day countdown.

Your ticket will be reinstated when this time has passed. If you file a return request on January 1st, for example, you will only have two tokens left until January 1st of the following year.

In ‘Fortnite Season 8,’ here’s how to get a refund.

With that stated, if you’re having second thoughts about one of your recent item shop purchases, this is how you may seek a refund.

We’ll be returning the Grave Robber harvesting tool in this example, which was only recently installed as part of the Fortnitemares Halloween event (and is therefore within the 30-day refund window).

The first step is to start Fortnite and navigate to the settings menu. From there, travel all the way to the far end of the page to the “Account and Privacy” tab (represented by a silhouette of a person), and then down to the “Return Request” button.

After you’ve chosen this option, you’ll be sent to a screen that shows you all of the things in your possession that are eligible for a refund. If you look closely. This is a condensed version of the information.