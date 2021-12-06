How to Get the Spider-Man Mythic Web Shooters in ‘Fortnite’ Chapter 3

For the game’s Chapter 3 update, Spider-Man has teamed up with Fortnite. You’ll be able to get your hands on a pair of web-shooters that allow you to swing around the map as a new skin in the battle pass, as well as visit the Daily Bugle offices and unlock the wall-crawler as a new skin.

In terms of the latter, you’ll be able to use these gadgets regardless of what you’re wearing (so you don’t have to be dressed as the spandex vigilante to use them). They are classified as mythic gear, which simply implies that they are more rare than legendary things but not as scarce as the light-blue exotics.

According to early reports, the web-shooters are currently available in Fortnite. However, they are not currently available in the battle royale, with Epic confirming that they would be introduced at a later date.

We do, however, know where they will emerge when the time comes, thanks to a glitch (which has since been fixed). Everything you need to know is right here.

When Will ‘Fortnite’ Chapter 3 Get the Mythic Web-Shooters?

To be clear, the web-shooters are not yet available. Although they were added to Fortnite prematurely when Chapter 3 was released, this issue has already been resolved, and any information that may be spreading on social media is now outdated.

The mythological web-shooters of Spider-Man will make their formal debut in Fortnite on Saturday, December 11, at 10 a.m. ET, according to the patch notes.

Once the Mythic Web-Shooters have been added, how do you get them?

On Saturday, December 5, you may grab the mythological web-shooters in Fortnite for a limited time. There are two possible locations for these things.

The Daily Bugle building in the northeast quadrant of the map was the first and most evident place. This region is coated with webbing (which can be used as improvised trampolines to climb higher up the tower) and Spider-Man guarded it until the issue was fixed. This NPC used to be able to provide you with web-shooters, but that is no longer the case.

