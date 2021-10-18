How to Get the New Kaws Skin in ‘Fortnite,’ and When the Limited Edition Cosmetic Will End

For a limited time, American street artist Kaws (commonly styled as KAWS) has teamed with Fortnite on a brand-new Halloween skin, which will only be available in the game’s item shop.

If you’re unfamiliar with Kaws (actual name Brian Donnelly), he’s a painter, sculptor, graffiti artist, and even collectible toy designer who’s known for his unique figures.

The “Companion,” a greyscale skeleton that resembles a mashup of many icons from the golden age of animation, is one of his most recognized works. There’s a glimpse of Felix the Cat, Mickey Mouse (particularly in the style of his gloves, shorts, and shoes), and even the ghouls from the Silly Symphonies classic “The Skeleton Dance” here.

Since his debut in 1999, the Companion has appeared in a variety of forms, including vinyl toys, sculptures, public art installations, and collectible figurines, some of which fetch astronomically high prices. The eerie character is now available for purchase as a Fortnite skin (he is thankfully more affordable on this occasion).

With a jawless skull, balloon hands, and “X” shaped eyes, the Kaws Skeleton has the same basic form as the standard Companion. However, in order to fit in with the ongoing “Fortnitemares” Season 8 Halloween event, he is shown as a full-body skeleton, rather than his typical costume.

Everything you need to know about the outfit is right here.

In the ‘Fortnite’ Item Shop, how much does the Kaws Skeleton cost?

The Kaws Skeleton is currently available for purchase in the item shop for 1,200 V-bucks ($9.58). (although you cannot do an exact conversion).

It’s worth mentioning that this is only a skin, not a complete cosmetic set. As a result, unlike the current Bloodsport package, you will not receive any harvesting equipment, back bling, sprays, or weapon overlays with your purchase.

On the plus side, the Kaws Skeleton comes in a variety of styles from which to choose. These color options (which include white, orange, green, and pink variations of the costume) are currently available for preview. This is a condensed version of the information.