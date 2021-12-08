How To Get The New ‘Halo’ Weapons In ‘Destiny 2’

Bungie announced a large mid-season content drop for “Destiny 2” in honor of the company’s 30th anniversary, which includes a few classic weapons from the company’s prior games. This features a few nods to Bungie’s “Halo” series, which was initially produced by the company before being sold to 343 Industries.

Unlike the Gjallarhorn, Eyasluna, and 1000 Yard Stare, the “Halo” weaponry will not require the purchase of the Anniversary Pack. However, if players want excellent rolls for any of these new weapons, they will need to put in some time and effort. Here’s how to get your hands on them.

In “Destiny 2,” where can you purchase “Halo” Magnum?

The legendary M6D Magnum from “Halo Combat Evolved,” now known as The Forerunner, is now officially a part of “Destiny 2” thanks to the Anniversary Pack upgrade. Once the catalyst is found, this enormous pistol becomes the game’s first 200 RPM full-auto sidearm with a special perk that allows players to throw “Halo”-style frag bombs.

After completing a round of Dares of Eternity, players must complete a six-step exotic quest from Xur in the new Treasure Hoard location to obtain the Forerunner. Simply follow all of the instructions and claim the rifle from Banshee at the Tower to complete the mission.

In “Destiny 2,” where can I get the “Halo” Battle Rifle and Energy Sword?

The new sword and pulse rifle are far more accessible, as players simply need to complete the Dares of Eternity action. The BxR-55 Battler or the Half-Truths blade, as well as a few additional weapons and armor options, may be found in the end-reward chest.

These weapons can also be obtained in the Treasure Hoard by opening the chest in front of Xur.

At first look, the BxR-55 Battler resembles a Redrix Broadsword, yet this 450 RPM pulse weapon dates back to the days of “Halo 2,” when the BR55 was initially released. This gun has a BR55-style sight and ammo display, as well as a Legacy PR-55 Frame that dramatically improves the gun’s stats while hip-firing.

In the meantime, the Half-Truths sword works just like any other Adaptive Frame sword, with the exception that it can roll with Duelist’s Trance and Eager Edge. Another energy sword known as The Other Half exists, but the location of its drop is currently unknown.