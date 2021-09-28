How To Get The Luxurious Sea-Lord In ‘Genshin Impact’

Players may now get the Luxurious Sea-Lord claymore in “Genshin Impact” now that the Moonchase Festival is in full swing. This titanic tuna is more than simply a joke weapon, since it has a helpful passive and a respectable set of stats.

In the correct circumstances, this claymore can not only appear unusual, but it can also wipe out or seriously injure groups of weak adversaries. The Sea-Lord may not be for everyone, but its importance should not be overlooked.

Here’s a fast guide on how to get the Luxurious Sea-Lord in “Genshin Impact” for those who can’t wait to get their hands on this fish sword.

Collect Moonchase Charms and Mystmoon Treasures to advance in the game.

The weapon is only available during the Moonlight Merriment event, which takes players on a gastronomic tour of Liyue. Moonchase Charms and Mystmoon riches will arrive in Liyue’s western region during this event. As part of the Path of Stalwart Stone sub-event, players must acquire all of these charms and prizes.

Players will receive a variety of rewards for collecting charms and treasures, including Mora, weapon enhancement materials, and Moonchase Festive Fever. Because the Luxurious Sea-Lord is the last reward for the Path of Stalwart Stone, players will have to put in some extra time and effort to obtain it.

The Huagang Stone Forest area is littered with chests and charms. The official Teyvat Interactive Map features markings for all of the charms and chests to make treasure seeking easier for those who want to keep track of their progress.

How do you refine the opulent Sea-Lord?

The Emperor’s Balsam item, which can be obtained from the Trails of Delicacies page of the Moonchase Merriment tab, can be used to improve the Sea-Lord.

When you refine the Sea-Lord to max level, its passive Elemental Burst DMG bonus increases from 12% to 24%, and the damage of its titanic tuna slam increases from 100% to 200%. The Luxurious Sea-Lord, on the other hand, is easier to refine than gacha weapons because players won’t have to roll in the weapon banner to receive several copies of the weapon.