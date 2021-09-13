How To Get The Lament Exotic Sword In ‘Destiny 2′

The Lament is one of “Destiny 2’s” most powerful weapons to date, capable of obliterating everything but the most difficult content in a matter of seconds. Although it may not be as valuable as other weapons or exotics in the game, seeing it in action should persuade gamers otherwise.

Fortunately, this sword is simple to obtain, albeit it does require some dedication because the quest procedures can be laborious and time-consuming. Follow this brief guide for players who want to earn this exotic weapon as soon as possible. It contains all of the steps as well as some tips to make the grind more pleasant.

Important Reminder

To complete this exotic quest, players must own the “Beyond Light” expansion, complete “Old Secrets, New Challenges,” and gain access to Exo Challenges. Banshee-44 in the Tower can provide you with the mission.

Where can I purchase the Lament?

Exo Locations That Are Dead

There are a lot of exos that have died all around Europe. Here are three of the quickest and most straightforward to locate:

Swords and finishers are used to kill Vex.

Because only Vex spawn in the Perdition lost sector, it’s a perfect area to grind for this phase. To satisfy the 100 kill requirement, four or five rounds of lost sector should suffice. Remember that swords can still be utilized even if they are out of ammo, albeit their damage and combo ability will be greatly limited.

The missing sword components from the Lament

The missing pieces can be found on Europa in the Glassway attack. Simply slay the final boss, and the items will appear in your inventory.

Location of Bunker E15

The spawn place in the Eventide Ruins can be discovered inside the main building by this lost sector. Jump on top of a ledge projecting from a wall in the main hall.