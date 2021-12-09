How To Get The Gjallarhorn Catalyst In ‘Destiny 2’

Gjallarhorn’s reappearance might usher in a new era in “Destiny 2’s” PvE mode. Simply said, no other exotic rocket launcher compares to Gjallarhorn’s damage output, but it will require the assistance of its one-of-a-kind catalyst to attain its full potential.

Unlike other weapon catalysts, Gjallarhorn’s does not appear by chance in the world. Instead, players will have to return to the Grasp of Avarice dungeon in search of some interesting items. In “Destiny 2,” here’s a fast approach to getting Gjallarhorn’s catalyst. Location of the Gjallarhorn Catalyst For the Gjallarhorn catalyst, players will have to re-run the full Grasp of Avarice dungeon. Players must open three locked chests inside the dungeon; these can only be accessed if the Burdened by Riches debuff is applied, which can be gained by hunting down a Reaver Vandal near each treasure.

Entrance Tunnels are found in the first chest.

Follow the course as usual once you’ve entered the dungeon proper, past the Shrieker floating above the chasm. Along the way to the rest of the dungeon, players should encounter a group of Hive fighting three Fallen fighters on a ridge.

Beat down the Reaver Vandal with a scorch cannon until one phony engram is dropped for each member of the fireteam. After that, return across the abyss to the roof of a tiny station. After clearing the debuff in the chest, continue on with the rest of the dungeon.

Before the First Boss Room, there is a Second Chest.

After the Barrel Trap and before the first boss, you’ll find the second chest. Inside the warehouse-like section going up to the open ventilation shaft, a lone Reaver Vandal will be there. Head down the shaft with a fake engram, then turn right onto a ledge facing a Russian logo and a stack of engrams. After you’ve claimed the chest, you can move on.

Encounter with the Fallen Shield – Final Chest

This is going to be challenging. Finish the Shield battle, then proceed down the platform to the boss area. A Reaver Vandal will be waiting if you rotate the gravity cannon to face the island location with the waterfalls. Make sure you’ve got a scorch cannon on hand.

Return to the island’s gravity cannon with a scorch cannon once everyone has an engram, then make a wild run to the rooftop of the circular building on the island. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.