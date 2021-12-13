How To Get The Forerunner Catalyst In ‘Destiny 2’

In the Crucible, the Forerunner exotic sidearm from “Destiny 2” has quickly become a powerful and mildly terrifying weapon. This gun is a force to be reckoned with in PvE, with its ability to three-tap Guardians and batter unshielded foes. However, once players have access to the catalyst, it can be made considerably terrifying.

The catalyst for Forerunner, like certain other catalysts in “Destiny 2,” can only be gained if players are willing to put in the effort. This will take some time to complete, so players should plan on putting in a lot of time if they want to obtain Forerunner’s catalyst. Here’s how to get your hands on it.

What is the best way to get Forerunner Catalyst?

Players must grind the Dares of Eternity action until they reach Rank 16 after obtaining the rifle from Xur in the Treasure Hoard’s Magnum Opus mission.

Players will need to spend a lot of time grinding this activity, as each Normal difficulty Dares run averages 180 reputation points. Unfortunately, there are no shortcuts, so try to get in as many runs as possible without burning out.

Players will be able to get the Anomalous Access Card item from Xur’s inventory after attaining Rank 16. The Magnum Opus II mission, which rewards the Forerunner catalyst, will be unlocked as a result of this.

Players will have to finish one more Dares of Eternity run in Magnum Opus II. The caveat is that players must score 225,000 points in a single run to qualify. While completing a run on Legend difficulty ensures an easy completion, achieving such a high score on Normal difficulty is still achievable provided enough monsters are destroyed or if a Lightning Round goes online after the boss fight.

The following stage will simply send players back to the Tower to pick up the catalyst from Banshee-44. It should be noted that it will require some kills before it can be used.

The dungeon entrance to Grasp of Avarice may be the greatest place to find this catalyst. As long as the crystal inside the cave isn’t fed, an unending amount of foes will spawn at the entrance. The Shuro Chi encounter in the Last Wish raid is a great alternative for people who don’t have the Anniversary Pack.