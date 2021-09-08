How to Get the Dead Man’s Tale Exotic Scout Rifle in Destiny 2.

Many new players who have only recently begun playing “Destiny 2” may be asking how to obtain the Dead Man’s Tale, a unique-looking lever-action repeater that was highly popular when it was initially released a few seasons ago.

The Dead Man’s Tale, like several of the other exotics in “Destiny 2,” can be obtained through a mission. Unlike the other exotics, the exotic quest for this scout rifle is much shorter and easier to complete, even while going solo.

Here’s a fast approach to obtaining the Dead Man’s Tale in “Destiny 2.”

Important Reminder

Before beginning this adventure, players must have the deluxe edition of “Beyond Light.” Those who own the regular edition of “Beyond Light” can upgrade to the deluxe edition on Steam or through the shops of their respective consoles.

Obtain a Distress Signal

The Arms Dealer strike mission is the first part of the Dead Man’s Tale quest, which will send players to the EDZ.

When you first enter the task, go right and through an open door to a room filled with Scorpius Turrets. Destroy each of them before heading outside, where you’ll find more turrets and an elite Cabal foe.

On the right-most landing pad, an objective marker will emerge above an open cargo container. Return to the Tower after picking it up.

The Presage Mission

To obtain the Presage quest, speak with Zavala after receiving the signal. On the Tangled Shore map, there is an activity marker for this quest. Players have the option of bringing up to two pals or going it alone.

The quest consists primarily of platforming and puzzle-solving, with a few isolated combat encounters and a boss fight towards the conclusion. Presage is best done blind, however YouTuber Datto has a detailed instruction on how to solo the quest if you only want the weapon.

Prepare for a few difficult confrontations, since the mission’s difficulty scales slightly above the player’s light level, making every adversary in the quest significantly more difficult than usual.

This mission can be completed several times to acquire a variety of Dead Man’s Tale scout rifles with different perk and part rolls. After a player completes the quest for the first time, a Master version will be accessible, which will reward the weapon’s catalyst.