How To Get The Catch Polearm In ‘Genshin Impact’

Patch 2.1 of “Genshin Impact” introduced what may be the best free weapon in the game for ability-based polearm users, but players will have to put in a lot of time and effort to get their hands on it.

The Catch is a 4-star polearm with decent Energy Recharge values as a secondary stat and passively enhances Elemental Burst DMG and Elemental Burst CRIT Rate. At level 90, it also possesses a fair base damage, making it one of the greatest, if not the best, polearms in the game for F2P players, particularly for the Raiden Shogun.

The Catch, as its name suggests, can be obtained through the recently introduced Fishing system. Players can just go fishing as much as they like, however The Catch will necessitate specific types of fish that may be difficult to come by.

This is a simple approach to obtaining this new weapon in “Genshin Impact.”

Complete the Fishing quest.

To begin the Exploding Population quest, go to Mondstadt’s Adventurers Guild and speak with Katheryne. This quest will teach players the fundamentals of fishing. To get a fishing rod and gain entry to the fishing associations, complete the mission.

Obtain fish

To get the weapon, gamers must give the Inazuma Fishing Association the following fish:

The following are some of the places where you can find koi:

Angelfish from the Raimei genus can be found in the following locations:

To obtain the weapon, return to the Inazuma Fishing Association near the city after gathering all of the fish.

How can The Catch be improved?

The Catch refines its materials with Ako’s Sake Vessels. Players must bring in three Raimei Angelfish, ten Bitter Pufferfish, and ten regular Pufferfish to the Inazuma Fishing Association to receive one of these supplies.

Players must collect the same quantity of fish to buy more Sake Vessels until they reach the maximum refining rating.