How to Get Strange Coins in ‘Destiny 2’ and Where to Use the Strange Key

You’ll have to jump through a few hoops to snag the Forerunner exotic sidearm in the latest Destiny 2 update. You must first obtain a deposit of weird coins and then locate an equally strange key.

Both are parts of the new “Magnum Opus” quest, which was added to Destiny 2 as part of Bungie’s 30th anniversary update (which celebrates the founding of the development studio itself in 1991). If you complete all of the requirements in this quest, you will be rewarded with an exotic firearm that may be familiar to fans of another Bungie franchise.

Indeed, the Forerunner bears a striking resemblance to Halo’s famed magnum weapon (although it is not explicitly referred to as such). Bungie is now entirely focused on Destiny, and the subsequent installments in the Master Chief narrative have all been handled by 343 Industries, thus this isn’t exactly a crossover.

If you’re a Halo lover, however, you’ll want to get your hands on this intriguing piece of gear. The walkthrough below should assist you in speeding up the process by demonstrating how to obtain weird coins and what to do with the strange key item.

At the very least, engaging on this mini-adventure should make you excited for the Halo Infinite campaign’s upcoming release.

Objectives of the Magnum Opus Quest

Before we go any further, it’s important to clarify what the Magnum Opus quest comprises so you know what you’re getting yourself into. The following are the individual goals: Accept the task from Xur at his Eternity Treasure Horde headquarters (This is a new planet that can be found just below the moon on the destination map) Gather seven unusual coins. Complete as many Starhorse bounties as you can. These can be acquired from Xur’s Treasure Horde’s celestial equestrian (strange coins are the currency) Xur has a peculiar key, so take it. In the snow-covered valley, use the weird key. Descend the cave and recover a strange object. Claim the Forerunner magnum by delivering the strange artefact to Banshee-44 in the Tower LZ.

In ‘Destiny 2,’ here’s how to get strange coins.

With this extensive questline, there is a lot to unpack, but for now. This is a condensed version of the information.